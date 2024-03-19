The Federal Labor Law (LFT) of Mexico, in its Chapter IV, establishes the guidelines for the calculation and enjoyment of workers' annual paid vacations.

Before the reforms to the LFT, according to the articles 76 to 81employees with more than one year of service were entitled to a minimum of six working days of rest.

However, with the extension of rest days with calls worthy vacationthe days of rest are gone from 6 days to 12 from the first year of work.

The Federal Labor Law It also clarifies the treatment for employees with discontinuous or temporary services, who must receive a proportional calculation of days of rest based on the days actually worked.

Years worked and vacation days in 2024:

With the reform of decent vacation in Mexicothe holidays are as follows:

1 year worked: 12 days of vacation

2 year worked: 14 days of vacation

3 year worked: 16 days of vacation

4 year worked: 18 days of vacation

5 year worked: 20 days of vacation

6 – 10 years worked: 22 days of vacation

10 – 15 years worked: 24 days of vacation

15 – 20 years worked: 26 days of vacation

20 – 25 years worked: 28 days of vacation

25 – 30 years worked: 30 days of vacation

The Federal Labor Law emphasizes that the vacation period must be enjoyed continuouslyThat is, rest days must be taken consecutively, without interruptions, guaranteeing at least six consecutive days.

Furthermore, it is specified that the Vacations cannot be compensated with substitute payments; Workers must physically enjoy their rest.

In cases of termination of the employment relationship before completing the year of service, the workers have the right to proportional compensation for vacation days not taken, which is considered in the labor settlement or settlement.

Finally, the law mentions that, in addition to the salary corresponding to the vacation period, employees must receive a vacation bonuswhose calculation is established separately from the regular remuneration.

These provisions ensure that all employees in Mexico can enjoy and benefit from their right to restcontributing to their well-being and work performance.