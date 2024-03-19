Home page World

From: John Welte

Press Split

At Aggsbach-Dorf this rock fell onto the Wachau federal road. © Aggsbach-Dorf Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

In the Austrian Wachau, near the famous Schönbühel Castle, a massive rock fall fell on the federal highway in broad daylight.

Aggsbach Village – The Wachau in Austria is a paradise for tourists: the wine towns of Dürnstein and Krems attract visitors with their churches and castles, Melk Monastery is a world-class attraction that not only river cruisers admire. Cyclists in particular enjoy the idyllic atmosphere on the Danube cycle path in the summer months.

The rockslide occurred just a few kilometers from Schönbühel Castle. © imageBROKER/J. Pfeiffer via www.imago-images.de

The Schönbühel monastery castle, which sits on a rock directly above the Danube, is also popular to visit. A violent rockslide occurred just a few kilometers from this attraction on Monday (March 18).

A motorcyclist was just able to avoid a collision

Shortly after 4 p.m. it was loud today.at A motorcyclist suddenly discovered several man-sized boulders in the middle of the road. Fortunately, no one had passed the track at the moment they went down. The motorcyclist warned the following drivers and called the police and fire department.

The debris had crashed from the forest above the road onto the B33 on the right bank of the Danube. With the help of the St. Pölten road maintenance department, the rocks were quickly removed from the road and the road was initially single-lane again. “Fortunately nothing happened to anyone,” Thomas Kaufmann, FF commander of Aggsbach-Dorf, reported noen.at. The Danube cycle path runs slightly below the road here.

There were other loose rocks in the forest above the accident site

A geologist examined the situation on site to discuss further measures with the fire department. The Aggsbach-Dorf fire department was supported by their Melker colleagues with a drone in order to better secure the area. After discovering more loose rocks on the steep slopes above the road, these were brought down and also removed. The road was completely clear again in the evening.

A rock fall outside the Alps is not as common as in these high mountains. A whole series of such events are haunting people in northern Italy. There is even discussion about building a new road on Lake Garda because the entire mountain has become porous.