Vaasa | The parents suspected that their child was the victim of a sexual crime in the parish club – Police: There is no reason to suspect a crime

According to the preliminary investigation by the police, there is no reason to suspect that the child was sexually abused by the church’s activities.

In the media there was news in December about the suspicion that a small child might have been sexually abused in Vaasa’s parish activities.

On Tuesday, the Ostrobothnia Police Department announced that there is no reason to suspect a crime in the case. The police have made a preliminary investigation into the matter, which has now been completed. Since no crime is suspected in the case, the police will not conduct a preliminary investigation either.

Due to the nature of the case, the police will not provide further information on the matter.

The parents of the small children had reported their suspicion that their child might have been the victim of a sexual crime in connection with the parish’s club activities, and the police said before Christmas that they had started a preliminary investigation into the matter.

Vicar of the Finnish parish in Vaasa Tuomo Klapuri and vicar of the Swedish parish in Vaasa Mikael Forslund confirmed In Ilkka-Pohjalainen having received information about such notification. However, it was not known which church’s activities the suspicion was related to.