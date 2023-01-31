Microsoft announced a price increase for its current generation consoles in Japan, which will officially take effect from this February 17th. The increment is fixed at 5,000 yen for console carrying Xbox Series X from 54,978 yen to 59,978 yenAnd Series S from 32,278 yen to 37,978 yen.

When making the announcement, Microsoft communicated that “After carefully evaluating market conditions in Japan, we have decided to change the suggested retail price of Xbox consoles in Japan. We regularly evaluate the impact of local pricing to maintain reasonable consistency across regions. This price revision affects our customers and was a difficult decision to make, but going forward, we will continue to deliver the ultimate Xbox experience our customers have come to expect“.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu