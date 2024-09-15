Ciudad Juárez.- The UTEP Miners scored the first points of the game, then came within four points of tying the game, but in the end lost this Saturday to the Liberty Flames 28-10 to add their third consecutive defeat at the start of the 2024 college football season.

Buzz Flabiano kicked a 25-yard field goal and the Miners took a 3-0 lead on their first drive after holding off the defending Conference USA champion Flames on their first offense.

Liberty responded immediately on its next drive, culminating in Billy Lucas’ 12-yard touchdown run. Colin Karhu converted the extra point attempt.

At the start of the second quarter, Lucas received the ball once again and carried it one yard into the end zone again. With Karhu’s extra point, the Flames went up 14-3.

Already in the third quarter, Syler Locklear completed a 24-yard pass to Kenny Odom, who received the ball at the enemy 36-yard line and took it to the promised land for a 60-yard touchdown pass. Flabiano converted the extra point and the Flintstones got within four of tying the score, 14-10.

With 2:07 left in the third quarter, Lucas got his third touchdown of the day on a two-yard run, while Kaidon Salter completed a 13-yard pass to Tyson Mobley to seal Liberty’s 28-10 victory.

The Miners will once again play on the road next Saturday when they visit Colorado State in a non-conference game that will begin at 3:00 p.m.