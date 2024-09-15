The electric car market in Mexico continues to evolve, and with it, affordable options emerge for those looking to transform their mobility experience without sacrificing technology or autonomy. Among the new launches is the BYD Dolphin Mini, a compact that seeks to conquer urban mobility.

One of the main attractions of the BYD Dolphin Mini It is its autonomy, which it offers up to 380 kilometers on a single charge. This capacity makes it an ideal vehicle for everyday use, especially for those who need to cover long distances without worrying about the frequency of recharges. In addition, its fast charging system allows the battery to be recharged in just 30 minutes, an exceptionally short time that gives it an advantage over other options on the market.

He BYD Dolphin Mini, with just 3.78 meters long, it has been designed to maximize interior space without losing its modern and aerodynamic look. It is part of BYD’s Ocean Series, which combines elegance and efficiency. The interior of the vehicle features an intelligent control system through a 10.1 inch screencompatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Autooffering a connected user experience. It also features voice command control, allowing for safer and more comfortable driving.

In terms of security, the Dolphin Miniis equipped with four airbags, stability control and a reversing camera, making parking maneuvers in tight spaces easier. It also includes a smart key and NFC technology for opening and starting, providing a level of convenience adapted to the demands of modern mobility.

The price of the BYD Dolphin Mini is remarkably competitive. The basic version starts at $358,800 pesos, while the most equipped reaches $398,800 pesosThis price range makes it one of the most attractive alternatives among electric cars available in Mexico, combining autonomy, advanced technology and an affordable cost.

With the Dolphin Mini, BYD offers a practical solution for those looking to enter the world of electric cars, with a proposal that promises to satisfy both urban needs and the technological demands of today’s drivers.