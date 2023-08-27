In Wroclaw the Ukrainian suffers, then knocks out the British in the ninth round and immediately after launches the challenge for the unification of the heavyweight titles: “I’m ready tomorrow”

Oleksandr Usyk remains world champion. The Ukrainian boxer defeated 25-year-old Briton Daniel Dubois, retaining his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles. The fight, staged in Wroclaw, Poland, went on for nine rounds before the 36-year-old defending champion managed to knock out his rival.

THE MATCH — The victory didn’t come without resistance from the Briton, who had managed to knock his opponent down during the fifth round. The blow, however, was considered below the belt by the referee, who thus gave the Ukrainian five minutes of added time. From there, Usyk didn’t let up again, landing Dubois in the eighth round before the decisive knockout blow in the ninth.

NOW FURY? — The defense of the titles allows the Ukrainian to keep his perfect record of 21 wins and zero losses. Now, the next opponent could be Tyson Fury, in a match that would be worth the unification of the heavyweight titles. “I’m ready tomorrow,” Usyk said after the win. See also F1 | Ferrari: Leclerc's bad luck sees us clearly from Max's visor

August 27, 2023 (change August 27, 2023 | 1:17 pm)

