Live broadcast around 14:45 | President Niinistö walks citizens around Töölönlahti

President Sauli Niinistö in honor of his birthday, on Sunday, August 27, organizes a walking adventure in Helsinki’s Töölönlahti, the purpose of which is to challenge Finns to move and talk with each other.

Niinistö turned 75 on Thursday, August 24.

“Even a short walk makes you feel good and broadens your thinking. I want to present a movement challenge to Finns and encourage interaction. I am going to go around Töölönlahti and talk about the need to understand each other. So walk and talk!” says the president in the announcement of the event.

In the rapture, you can tour Töölönlahti one or more times at your own pace.

Niinistö says in the X-message service (formerly Twitter) that he has invited, among others, politicians, athletes and an artist Wrapper.

The departure takes place at 3 pm in front of Pikku-Finlandia. HS will show IS’s live broadcast of the event from around 14:45.

Research according to Finns, they move too little in terms of their health, and inactivity causes up to billions in costs in Finland every year.

After the rapture, the president holds a press conference for the media.