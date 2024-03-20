Course is already offered, but is administered by the Faculty of Dentistry; building will accommodate 4 medical areas

USP (University of São Paulo) approved on Tuesday (19.mar.2024) the creation of the FMBRU (Faculty of Medicine of Bauru). The new unit was approved by the University Council with 94 votes in favor and 8 against, in addition to 6 abstentions. The course has been offered since 2018, but was administered by the USP Faculty of Dentistry. The new building should accommodate the course, which will be divided into 2 departments to house 4 areas of medicine, ranging from Public Health to Urgencies and Emergencies. The college allocates 60 places every year for the course, which lasts 12 semesters. The college's 1st class graduated in November 2023.