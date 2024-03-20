Gianni Infantino He is, without a doubt, one of the most powerful men in the world, since he began to preside over the Fifathe body that controls international football.

The Swiss lawyer of Italian origin took the reins of Fifa in February 2016, a year after the case exploded. 'Fifa Gate'in which several members of the governing body of world football were involved after an investigation by the FBI and other entities of the USA.

Fifa logo. Photo:AFP Share

Since he has presided over Fifa, Infantino has made a series of changes in tournaments such as the Club World Cup and the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, in which the number of participating teams will increase to multiply economic income, making more money in football.

In the latest official financial report of Fifa it was confirmed that the president of the organization had a significant increase in his financial income, just after the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Infantino He has nothing to envy of footballers who receive millionaire salaries, since last year's 33% increase, their total salary exceeds 4.6 million dollars a year.

On February 29, football began a new era with the election of Italian-Swiss Gianni Infantino as the new president of FIFA. Photo:Walter Bieri /EFE Share

The lawyer's salary increased by more than $560,000. In addition, his salary is divided into an annual salary of 2.7 million dollars and bonuses of more than 1.6 million, such as the one he received in 2022 after the World Cup held in Qatar.

Although his salary is very far from that of world stars like Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo or Erling Haaland, In the Fifa report it is evident that Soccer continues to be one of the sports that generate the most money in soccer, competing with Formula 1, the NBA or the NFL.

It should be noted that Gianni Infantino was re-elected as Fifa president in 2023, just before the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, His term will end in 2027 after 11 years in office, although a new re-election is not ruled out after having no contender in the last votes.

Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa. Photo:AFP Share

SPORTS