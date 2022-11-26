1st phase of Fuvest will be on December 4th and has 114,432 subscribers; university requires protection indoors

The use of masks against covid-19 will be mandatory for candidates who will take the Fuvest test, the USP (University of São Paulo) entrance exam, in 2022. The 1st phase will be held on December 4th and the 2nd, on January 8 and 9, 2023.

The obligation of protection is in the Candidate Handbook (complete – 3 MB) published by Fuvest. The Biosafety Manual for the 1st phase will be released next Thursday (Dec.1, 2022). There are 114,432 subscribed in this edition of the entrance exam.

The University it returned to require the use of masks indoors on November 16. In a statement (full – 326 KB), the Advisory Committee on Health of the Dean of USP said it considered the “increase in the number of people with flu-like symptoms and positive diagnoses of coronavirus infection” to update health guidelines.

The government of São Paulo and the city hall of the capital of São Paulo resumed the mandatory use of masks in public transport on November 26, following the guidance of the Management Council of the State Secretariat for Science, Research and Development in Health.

The council states that the State of SP has presented “a significant increase in the transmission of Sars-Cov-2, which is mainly reflected in the indicators of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in ward and ICU beds, which in the last 14 days have shown growth of 156% and 97.5%, respectively, reaching to a daily average of more than 400 new admissions”🇧🇷

