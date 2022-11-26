On the night of this Friday the 25th, one more death was registered caused by suffering from aseptic meningitis in the city of Durango.

With this new loss there are already 13 deaths caused by this fungus.

The femininea was identified as 27-year-old Lupina “N”.

The patient was hospitalized receiving medical care in the intermediate therapy area of ​​the General Hospital 450 facilities.

It was in the aforementioned clinic where he stopped registering vital signs, losing the battle against the fungus of aseptic meningitis.

