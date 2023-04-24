The two teams will meet again next Sunday in the capital, Rabat, where the Moroccan league leader hopes to remedy the situation in his quest for the fourth successive title for Moroccan clubs in the competition, and the second in its history after 2005..

And the Moroccan “leader” started pressing, as he tried to surprise the host team through Hamza Ekman, who shot into the side net (2), and USM player Ayman Mahyous responded with a shot next to the right post. (4).

The Algerian team was able to control the course gradually, and the military team retreated to its area, relying on fast rebounds that were dangerous, especially when Ahmed Hammoudan hit with force, and the Algerian goalkeeper, Osama Ben Bout, pushed him to a corner. (26).

Botswana Tomisanf Oriboni was the only one, but he failed to pass goalkeeper Ayoub Lakrd (29).

Before the end of the first half, Ibrahim bin Zaza took a corner kick and crossed it in front of the army goal, so Zakaria made a mistake in banishing it, so she prepared in front of Al-Saadi Al-Radwani, so he followed it strong into the net. (44).

The Moroccan team pressed hard in the second half, fiercely attacking goalkeeper Ben Bout, who blocked Reda Selim’s shot with his fists from a direct free kick. (56).

The owners of the land relied on rebounds, and Abd al-Rahman Meziane sent a cross ball, which the goalkeeper sent to Kurd with his fingertips to a corner. Ibrahim Benzaza played it, so Zinedine Belaid slipped from behind and turned it with his head into the heart of the goal. (63).

The team of French coach Fernando da Cruz pressed after the goal in an effort to reduce the difference, but the Algerian defense, and the substitutions of coach Abdelhak Benchikha contributed to keeping the superiority as it was until the end..

The Royal Army will lose one of its prominent players, Reda Selim, in the second leg at Moulay Abdallah Stadium, after he received a direct red card for kicking Mahyous without a ball. (90+11).

The Egyptian Pyramids, seeking its first continental titles, avoided losing after snatching a draw in the last minutes with its South African guest Marumo Gallants 1-1 at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo..

Pyramids aspired to win and with a comfortable result in order to play comfortably in the second leg, and began to achieve danger early on the visitors’ goal through continuous pressure, and Mustafa Fathi hit a powerful ball over the crossbar (6), and the South African team responded with a shot from its scorer, Ranga Shivafero, which also passed high. (9).

Maromo goalkeeper Washington Arube from Zimbabwe blocked Islam Issa Bergen’s shot from a defender (27), and Moroccan Walid Al-Karti hit a powerful ball that passed near the goal. (28).

The right-hand post of Galants’ goal blocked Mustafa Fathi’s shot, following a cross from Mohamed Hamdi (38).

Maromo players took the initiative to attack after the break, and Ranga Shivafero managed to translate his team’s advantage into a header that hit goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shennawy, following a corner kick from Lucky Mohomi. (55).

Ahmed El-Shennawy shone in defending his goal, as he brilliantly blocked a powerful shot from Mondi Mbambaniso from the outskirts of the region, depriving the guests of consolidating their superiority (88), before Pyramids got a penalty kick that Ramadan Sobhi successfully beat, realizing the equalizer. (90+2).

The Tunisian Monastir Federation failed to take advantage of the land and public factors, as it fell into the trap of a goalless tie with its guest ASEC Mimosas Ivory Coast at Hammadi Al-Aqrabi Stadium in Rades..