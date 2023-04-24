big time the sauce boat Yahaira Plasencia celebrates the age of 29 this Sunday, April 23, and preferred to receive midnight in the company of his orchestra and the public. Thus, her team came with a themed cake for the singer, who received it very excited. As if that were not enough, the Radiomar station also approached her through a representative to deliver a surprise gift. It was a floral arrangement with a sparkling wine. Yahaira was happy with those present and the support of the attendees who let the applause sound.

“Happy birthday also to all the people who have a birthday today, happy birthday to me. May all your goals and projects be fulfilled in the name of God. Thank you for being here”, said the popular ‘Patrona’. In addition, through her social networks, Yahaira thanked the station by placing: “Thanks friends. Nice surprise”.

Yahaira Plasencia received a floral and sparkling arrangement for her 29th birthday. Photo: Instagram / Radiomar.

