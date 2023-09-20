Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 1:02 p.m.



The Association of Consumers and Online Users, Consumur, held a protest rally today Wednesday in front of the main door of the Cartagena train station to denounce the “deficient” policy regarding railway infrastructure. Around fifty people, some of them members of the Cartagena Train Platform, demanded more and better services between Murcia and the port city, and to recover “as soon as possible” the “historic line to Madrid, through Chinchilla,” explained Roberto Barceló. , the president of the convening group.

On this occasion they chose Cartagena to show their discomfort with the current railway service and lamented the “lack of interest” of the public administrations in the defense of a railway. They believe that they must be in accordance with the “real needs of users” and ask citizens to adopt a more active role and join this type of mobilization, which will be carried out periodically, through the “Consumur de tall hats,” Barceló added.

Their demands include the need for a direct train linking Cartagena with Madrid, as well as the implementation of the project signed 17 years ago for the arrival of the AVE to Cartagena. They also see the need for more frequent passage between the city and Murcia, and for schedules to be adapted to the needs of workers and students, “many of whom are forced to make the trip by car or by bus, something that is not in line with the policies of the European Union, which advocate clean and sustainable transport,” indicated the president of Consumur en red.

The organization also requests an improvement in Cercanías and proximity services, both for the Alicante and Cartagena lines, since these do not respond to the real needs of users. Likewise, it is considered urgent to modernize the trains, currently almost 40 years old, as well as their accessibility.