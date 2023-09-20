Baza: Nagorno-Karabakh authorities signed surrender to Azerbaijan

The authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) decided to sign capitulation to Azerbaijan, which was conducting a military operation in the region. Writes about this Telegram– Baza channel, citing sources in the government and the Ministry of Defense of the republic.

According to the publication, the NKR army lost almost half of its forces in a day. It is noted that it consisted of approximately 2.5 thousand military personnel, the losses were about 1000 people. Azerbaijan came out with a group of 60 thousand fighters, losing from 300 to 500 military personnel. The Karabakh army also ran out of ammunition.

As a result, the NKR troops will be disbanded and disarmed, and equipment and weapons will be removed from the territory of the region and disposed of. In turn, Baku must provide a corridor for the evacuation of residents and the remaining army of Karabakh.

Azerbaijan suspended military operation in Karabakh

Azerbaijan has decided to suspend the military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement was reached taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian residents of the region, which was received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent. The Ministry of Defense clarified that the agreement was approved on September 20 at 13:00 (12:00 Moscow time).

As part of the agreement, Azerbaijan put forward the following conditions: the formations of the Armed Forces (AF) of Armenia located in Karabakh must leave combat positions, completely disarm, surrender all weapons and heavy equipment and leave the territory, illegal Armenian formations must be disbanded.

In addition, the NKR authorities unilaterally suspended the fire. They reported that the unrecognized republic had suffered losses. Azerbaijani forces in some areas managed to break through to the positions of the Armenian troops and take control of a number of heights and strategic road junctions. As a result, the NKR accepted the proposal of the Russian peacekeeping mission for a ceasefire.

Russia reacted to Azerbaijan’s military operation in Karabakh

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Azerbaijani forces carried out anti-terrorist measures on their territory.

De jure, we are now talking about the actions of the Republic of Azerbaijan on its territory Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

In addition, he called Armenia’s accusations against Russia groundless. According to him, Russia proceeds from trilateral agreements between Moscow, Yerevan and Baku on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Peskov recalled that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recognized the Azerbaijani borders as of 1991.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian peacekeepers continue to perform their functions, despite the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The command of the peacekeeping mission is in contact with Baku and Yerevan to prevent the situation from escalating. Russian peacekeepers also evacuated more than 2,000 civilians from the region, more than half of them children.

Azerbaijan reported on the results of the operation

Representative of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Anar Eyvazov said that the republic’s troops were able to neutralize a military unit in the area of ​​the Tepekend settlement. During local anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh, firing points, a military radio engineering center, an ammunition depot and a cannon installation were also hit.

In addition, the military captured mortars and trucks with ammunition that belonged to Armenian forces as trophies. The Azerbaijani army hit combat positions, military vehicles, artillery and anti-aircraft missile launchers and other military equipment of the Armenian armed forces.

The republic’s troops took control of more than 60 combat positions of Armenian army units, captured over 20 combat vehicles, 40 artillery installations, 30 mortars, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 6 “Mortar” radio-electronic combat stations and other equipment.

Armenia commented on the agreements on Karabakh

Pashinyan said that Armenia needs stability and a stop to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to him, Yerevan will continue to monitor the situation in the region. The Armenian prime minister also called the main issue “ensuring the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh by Russia.”

Previously, he stated that Armenia is ready to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, provided that the security of the Armenian population is ensured.