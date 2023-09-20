The four-time world champion flew to Japan to help launch the “Buzzin’ Corner” campaign, which is part of his ongoing commitment to raising awareness of biodiversity.

As well as repainting the curbs at Turn 2 in bee colors to show its support for Vettel’s project, Suzuka has helped build 11 insect hotels which will be located in an area within the first section of the track.

Speaking in an Instagram post on his channel on Wednesday, Vettel said the choice of colors for his project was deliberate as the bee is a great icon for raising awareness.

“We all know one insect is very famous, and that is the bee,” he said. The bee is yellow and black and is the perfect ambassador for this project.”

“The idea is to highlight the importance of biodiversity, because it’s not just about the bee but about all the other insects. So, let’s use the bee as an ambassador and she will help us highlight this very strong message.”

Vettel has invited all F1 drivers and team principals to a special presentation of the project, which will be held in Suzuka on Thursday afternoon.

After spending the last few days helping to build the insect hotels, Vettel said: “It’s very exciting and the project has taken a lot of work and passion, and it’s great to have you all on board.”

“It’s great to be back at Suzuka and we hope this is just the start of an initiative and projects around the world that will lead to more yellow and black curbs at circuits and more habitat and space for insects.”

He added: “We need to celebrate variety, not only in humans but also in nature, and we need to protect it. This is very close to my heart and is what I want to highlight here and raise awareness now.”

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of last year, having spent his final years in F1 working to raise awareness.