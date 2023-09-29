Guillermo Castaneda is an actor and comedian who was denounced, in 2018, by the actress Daniella Pflucker due to a case of sexual assault when she was 18 years old. However, the comedian was announced as one of the participants of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, fourth season. This fact was not overlooked by the followers of the gastronomic reality show.

Guillermo Castañeda is denounced for alleged sexual abuse

In March 2018, the actress Daniella Pflucker He used his networks to publicly denounce the actor Guillermo Castaneda for sexual and psychological abuse.

Guillermo Castañeda is criticized on social networks for ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: Twitter capture

Users reject the presence of Guillermo Castañeda in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’



After it was confirmed that the accused Guillermo Castaneda will be one of the 12 participants of the gastronomic reality show, the public showed their total rejection and did not hesitate to comment: “I don’t know what Guillermo Castañeda is doing there, one click is enough to know his complaintsit is clear that the person affected will always be the complainant”, “Don’t let them tell you not to report a white showbiz because ‘you will destroy his career'”, “Yes, but wasn’t Guille reported for harassment?”, “In that list, we must also include Guillermo Castañeda who was accused of sexual rape. Disgusting.”

Help channels

