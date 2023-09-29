Court: Trump’s first defendant in election interference case Hall pleads guilty

The first defendant in the case of alleged election interference in the US state of Georgia, Scott Hall, pleaded guilty. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the court.

Hall lives in Atlanta and works as a bail bondsman. He allegedly attempted to interfere with electronic voting systems in Coffee County, Georgia. He was charged with seven charges, including creating a criminal group to interfere in elections. This is one of the most serious charges that was brought against former US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, a court in New York found Donald Trump guilty of fraud.

On August 24, Trump flew to Atlanta to surrender to local authorities as part of the case of interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He was released on bail of $200,000 while the case is pending in court.

Trump himself refused to admit guilt. According to him, he is not worried about the numerous charges against him and does not think about the prospects of being behind bars.