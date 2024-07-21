Mexico goes through a partisan crisis.

We are a country who lived under the tutelage of a hegemonic party by For more than 80 years, the PRI It was a party that managed to become a political paradise for its members.

But let’s go back to the beginning, before there were organized political groups, before Mexico became independent as a nation, there was only one territorial leader in our country, the Viceroys of New Spainall future Mexicans had obligations but we had no rights, we only obeyed.

Upon completion of the independencethe first ones emerge political groups which were divided according to their ideologies to discuss the public, is the first antecedent of political parties that existed in Mexico at that time, were more than parties, Masonic lodges.

After the Masonic lodges – The Scottish Rite, The Yorkist Rite and The Great Legion of the Black Eagle – the country suffered a kind of ontological division that separated two large political blocks, the ‘centralists’ and ‘federalists’, which we would later know as Conservatives and Liberals.

Since the consummation of Independence in 1821 to 1900, a political configuration that adopted different ideologies was already emerging in Mexico. In 1900, before the outbreak of the revolution, our country already had several groups formed as political parties, including the Catholic Party, the Radical Party of Tabasco, the Progressive Republican Party, the Liberal Party, the Communist Party, the Socialist Party, the Labor Party, the Re-electionist Party and, of course, also the Anti-Re-electionist Party, which led Madero to start the Mexican Revolution in 1910.

And this fact is important, because after the revolution the parties as we know them today were born, the first was the National Revolutionary Party in 1928 – today PRI – with the firm conviction that democracy would irrevocably be the guiding axis of all of them, precisely the PNR in its declaration of principles stated “that it accepted absolutely and without reservation of any kind the democratic system and the form of government established by our constitution” this being one of the most powerful assets after a country that suffered a dictatorship of 35 years.

12 years later, in 1939, the Catholic movement in Mexico gained political strength and founded the National Action Party, which included in its primary statutes respect for effective suffrage and non-reelection.

A decade later, the Popular Socialist Party emerged in 1948, once the PRI, in its statutes, had broken any relationship with Marxist-Leninist socialism, the first real left-wing party but which, precisely, declared itself in favor of the democratic vote, then allied itself with the PRI, then broke with it again. PRI until it disappeared in 1997.

In 1951, the Authentic Party of the Mexican Revolution emerged, breaking away from the PRI, once the PRI was updated and the military sector disappeared, updating itself to the new world. However, the PARM was a kind of PLAN C of the PRI, since it supported the party in power at all times in the elections and in the chamber.

From then on, we were filled with parties again, the Mexican Democratic Party in 1975, the Revolutionary Workers Party in 1976, a year later, the Mexican Socialist Party in 1987, the Party of the Democratic Revolution in 1989 – which by the way has just lost its registration – , the Green Ecologist Party in 1986, the Labor Party in 1990, the Convergence Party today Citizen movement in 1999, the Social Alliance Party this same year, the Nationalist Society Party in 1997, the Social Democracy Party in 1999 and also that year the Democratic Centre Party.

Already in 2011, a national regeneration movement came from the hand of Lopez Obrador, BRUNETTEburst into public life and filled the void of representation that Mexicans had with all the political parties I have mentioned.

If you notice, all of them are “democratic” or preserve this guiding axis as a principle of their parties, however today in 2024 they all belong to a single owner.

What is happening? Does Mexico deserve this broken politics where “professional” politicians see politics as a riot or a business rather than as a vehicle to discuss public affairs?

