“Life is painting a picture, not adding up.”

Judge Oliver Wendell Holmes

It seems to me that it is no longer time to question whether the election by vote of judging peoplewhich proposes the reform initiative of the President of the Republicis the ideal. The people decided it June 2nd and that mandate will be respected, because nothing is above popular sovereignty. In that sense, it is rather time to reflectionto put on the table ideas and proposals that lead us to have a model of choice different from justice in mexicowhich is favorable to all those seeking justice Mexico.

Undoubtedly, the epicenter of the reform lies in the choice of the judging people by popular voteand it is precisely on this point that I wish to focus my attention. To achieve this objective, it is imperative to analyze the current election mechanism, which is carried out through competitive examinations that have predominated in recent years. These examinations have been characterized by their lack of transparency and openness towards the people in general, favoring certain people who are already familiar to the judges themselves.

However, it is relevant to highlight the work of the former minister Arturo Zaldivar in the judicial reform of 2021, by carrying out a restructuring of the Federal School of Judicial Training and implementing new policies to combat corruption and internal nepotism, by prohibiting appointments of relatives and promoting equality and gender parity policies. It is undeniable that significant progress was made in the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

However, it is currently imperative to expand the selection system to allow access not only to people with certain favoured profiles and from the judicial career, but also to lawyers from various areas of society, and even individuals within the Judiciary itself who, despite having the necessary skills, have not been favoured in the aforementioned competitions. It would be positive to implement a policy that allows for the inclusion of the working class. The aim is to have more diverse judges, with a different perspective and even more innovative profiles.

In the same vein, various comments have multiplied both in the public sphere and in the discussion areas around judicial reform, brimming with arrogance that places intellectual technique on a supreme pedestal. This position has led a considerable number of judges to immerse themselves in arrogance and coldness, viewing people’s lives as mere files, moving away from fundamental ethical principles and disregarding that humanistic approach that citizens have been calling for at the polls since 2018, with the emergence of a left-wing project led by the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorand that today the people have revalidated with greater fervor with the investiture of the first president, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

The notion of prioritizing intellectual technique to resolve the complex lives depicted in a case file seems imprecise to me. The intricate facets of human behavior must be addressed by individuals who possess a true vocation for justice, as well as other qualities such as imagination and creativity to be able to empathize with the existence of those people who are distant from our own. In this way, common sense is recovered by integrating emotions, ethics and, some mention, empathy, although I personally prefer to refer to mercy, in order to achieve a justice that is more sensitive and closer to people.

Today’s society is notably different from that of times past. It is imperative to establish a plural system of election and permanence imbued with humanism and a social dimension in line with current social transformations, fostering proximity to the population and recognizing qualities that have been underestimated until now. Aware that this will not be an easy task, it is in open parliaments where the possibility of forging a more comprehensive reform lies, supported by the demands expressed by the people of Mexico at the polls since 2018.

