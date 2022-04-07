Although the sunken Felicity Ace mainly transported cars from the Volkswagen Group, the German car company was not the owner of the ship. That was Mitsui OSK Lines, also known as MOL. The cause of the fire has not yet been made public (if it is known at all), but it is certain that burning electric cars made extinguishing a lot more difficult. MOL is now taking measures against the EVs.

For the time being, the shipping company will no longer transport used electric cars on its ships. This reports splash† “The number of used EVs we transport has increased recently. Therefore, we have decided to review our standards for accepting used vehicles and have decided to suspend the booking of used battery electric vehicles for the time being,” said a spokesperson.

With new cars you can assume that they will go onto the boat undamaged, but with used cars you can’t always see from the outside whether something is wrong. A used EV may have hidden damage or there may be something wrong with the battery. Maybe a defect is the reason why someone quickly exports their electric car – you don’t know.

The Felicity Ace has nothing to do with the electric car ban

Against stuff.co.nz MOL says the new ban on used electric cars “has nothing to do” with the fire on the Felicity Ace. The reason is probably just a risk assessment. With used EVs you have no idea what could be wrong, and only one has to catch fire and you can write off 4,000 vehicles. Other transport companies indicate that they will continue to transport used electric cars.