Home page world

Of: Tobias Utz, Karolin Schäfer, Lucas Maier

split

Russian troops focus on attacking eastern Ukraine. An attempted attack in Rubischne probably failed.

The Ukrainian government expects the next military offensive from Russia* in the east of the country.

from Russia* in the east of the country. Brigade from Bucha even in Donbass ? A brigade previously deployed in Bucha for atrocities in the Donbass may also be involved in the Russian military offensive in Donbass Ukraine war* worried.

even ? A brigade previously deployed in Bucha for atrocities in the Donbass may also be involved in the Russian military offensive in Donbass Ukraine war* worried. attack in the east the Ukraine*: Popasna town is still under attack. The Russian army failed but in Rubishne.

in the the Ukraine*: Popasna town is still under attack. The Russian but in Rubishne. You can read all combat operations in eastern Ukraine here in the news ticker.

+++ 11.45 a.m.: The center of the port city of Mariupol, which has been contested for weeks, seems to have been taken. According to their own statements, pro-Russian separatists, with the support of the troops Moscow* Gained extensive control over the center of the city in eastern Ukraine.

“One can say that in the central part of the city the main fighting has ended.”

In contrast, the representation of the opposite side. “Mariupol is holding up,” said Ukrainian presidential adviser Olexey Arestovych. According to pro-Russian sources, the fighting spread to the port area, and around the steelworks “Azov-Stahl”*, relocated.

Ukraine War: Mariupol in the east probably partially taken

Around 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers would still resist in Mariupol, Bassurin said. According to the pro-Russian separatist, the defenders would have support from the populace. The information has not yet been independently confirmed. The situation in Mariupol has been catastrophic for weeks. The city administration speaks of possibly tens of thousands of civilians killed. Again and again attempts to evacuate the remaining inhabitants fail. Mariupol is considered a strategic key in the Ukraine war*.

Ukraine war: Mass evacuations in Donbass underway

+++ 10.30 a.m.: Ukraine and Russia have apparently reached an agreement on ten evacuation corridors in the east of the country. This is reported by the news portal Kyiv Independent. The escape corridors are intended to help bring people from the hard-fought cities of Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, among others.

+++ 09.45 a.m.: the Attacks in the Luhansk region continue. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, the small town of Popasna in eastern Ukraine is still under fire. According to a General Staff report on Thursday morning (April 7, 2022), units of Ukraine’s territorial defense were the target of the attacks. Russia wants to resume the offensive around the city of Sievjerodonetsk. The city is around 100 kilometers from Luhansk and around 150 kilometers from Donetsk. The offensive could again be aimed at the cities of Rubishne and Nizhnye. These are located north and south of Sievjerodonetsk.

Ukraine war in the east: Russia fails at Rubischne

Around 50 kilometers south of Rubishne, troops from Wladimir Putin* made an “unsuccessful” attempt to break through the defense lines near the settlement of Novotoshkivske. The report went on to say that Russian forces in the occupied territories continue to use violence against civilians.

In addition, people from the embattled port city of Mariupol were “forced to resettle” in the Donetsk region. An independent verification of the information has not been possible so far.

In eastern Ukraine: According to the army, Russia is failing in Rubishne because of the Ukrainian defense lines. (Archive image) © Rodrigo Abd/DPA

Zelenskyj on the threat of the Russian offensive in the east – “We will fight”

Update from Thursday, April 7th, 2022, 7:15 a.m.: Once again the President of Ukraine addresses Volodymyr Zelenskyy*, to the world community. In a video message, he not only called for more sanctions, but also warned of a new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine. The video was published on Thursday night (April 7th, 2022), as the dpa reports.

“We will fight and not withdraw,” emphasized Zelenskyj in the video message. He assumes that the troops withdrawn from Kyiv can now be used to assert Russian interests in the Donbass region.

Resistance in eastern Ukraine: Kharkiv ready for defense

While the Ukrainian government was already calling for people to flee the Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, recently tried to calm them down. He currently does not consider a central evacuation of the second largest city in Ukraine to be necessary, Terekhov said in a video message.

Kharkiv (Харків) at a glance:

Population: Before the escalation in the Ukraine war, the city had around 1.5 million inhabitants. It was the second largest city in Ukraine after Kyiv.

Before the escalation in the Ukraine war, the city had around 1.5 million inhabitants. It was the second largest city in Ukraine after Kyiv. Escape: Since the Russian attacks began, a large part of the population has left the city. According to the regional administration, many fled in the first weeks of the war.

Since the Russian attacks began, a large part of the population has left the city. According to the regional administration, many fled in the first weeks of the war. Attacks: The city has been bombarded by artillery and airstrikes by Russia almost continuously since the beginning of the war.

The city of Kharkiv is ready to defend itself, there are enough weapons on site. However, the call for evacuation applies to the southern districts of the Kharkiv region, according to Terekhov, according to the dpa.

Ukraine war: Luhansk under artillery fire – “Pack your things and flee”

Update from Wednesday, April 6th, 2022, 9:50 p.m.: Shortly after Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk called on people in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions to flee, attacks were reported in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sieverodonetsk. According to official information, more than ten high-rise buildings were destroyed by artillery fire. As reported by the German Press Agency (dpa), five private houses, a school, a shopping center and several garages also burned down.

“Today has shown that you can’t wait any longer: pack your things and flee!” the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hajdaj, urged the remaining residents on Facebook on Wednesday. On Wednesday alone, several thousand people are said to have been taken by train from the threatened areas to the west of the country.

Ukraine war: Next military offensive expected in Donbass

first report: Kyiv – Pictures from Bucha at Kyiv* have caused worldwide outrage in the past few days. In view of the latest atrocities by Russian soldiers, there was increasing talk of war crimes. But such crimes have been happening for some time, for example in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government is already expecting Russia’s next military offensive there. The Kremlin announced some time ago that it was changing its strategy. The priority is no longer the capture of the capital Kyiv, but the “liberation” of the Donbass in the east. The authorities “called on the population to leave these areas and are doing everything to ensure that the evacuations are organized,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned on Telegram. According to Wereshchuk, in order to save lives, this must be done as quickly as possible.

Ukraine war: is the Bucha brigade also fighting in the Donbass?

A brigade that previously committed atrocities in Bucha in the Ukraine war could apparently also be involved in the Russian military offensive in Donbass. This is the result of an analysis by the think tank “Institute for the Study of War”, which specializes in military tactics. In the latest management report it is said that the 64th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian army was ordered to the Donbass. Russian soldiers belonging to the unit are also believed to be on a list of “war criminals” published by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

The institute’s assessment is based on an unconfirmed report by the Ukrainian secret service. In view of such forecasts, even before Vereshchuk’s warning on Telegram, the Luhansk governor called for people to flee: “We believe that they are preparing for a massive attack,” Serhiy Gaiday said in a statement.

According to the think tank’s analysis, the battle for eastern Ukraine will be decided in one city in particular: Sloviansk. The location is considered the key to spreading to the west. There it is possible to connect with troops coming from the Sumy region, the report says. Russia’s capture of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk will “probably fail” if Sloviansk can be defended.

(tu/lm/ksa with AFP/dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.