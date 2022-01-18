Surely it has happened to you that one of your mobile devices runs out of battery when you need it most. Well, if that’s your situation and you have no other way to charge your computer, cell phone or accessories, we explain how you can do it.

In the case of having a android cell phone, you can use it as a portable battery, since some of these smartphones have the ‘reverse charge’ with which you can charge your technological equipment.

There are two ways to do it. One of the ways to share the battery is through the USB cable of the device, connecting it manually and selecting the reverse charging mode. The other option is wireless and it can only be done if both devices have the Bluetooth option.

USB cable charging

To harness the power stored in your cell phone in this way, you’ll need to connect it to the USB Cable to the other device you want to charge. When you connect it, by default the device with the most battery will be the one that will act as charging.

It should be noted that to use this charging option you must maintain the minimum battery levels of the cell phone, since it is not advisable to charge other devices when the battery percentage is between 30 or 20 percent.

Reverse wireless charging

The second way you can use your cell phone to charge other devices is with reverse wireless charging, although, this mode is rare because not all devices are compatible and you would have to check in the ‘options’ or ‘settings’ menu. ‘ if available.

If your cell phone is compatible with the OTG technology, you can bring it closer to the other device, for example, a computer and select accept in the reverse charging mode so that the stored energy step begins.

However, this type of charging has several drawbacks, since you have to place the devices in a different position depending on the exact charging point of each one, and it is easy for them to stop charging if you move them. Therefore, this option is good in emergencies, but it is not as recommended as the one that works by cable.

