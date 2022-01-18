Quarantine terms due to infection with coronavirus in Russia are reduced to seven days. Previously ill COVID-19 had to undergo a 14-day quarantine. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova at a meeting of the Coordinating Council for the fight against infection under the government of the Russian Federation, reports TASS.

As in other countries, we are optimizing approaches to quarantine and laboratory testing of citizens Tatyana Golikova Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister said that in the near future a number of changes will take place, which will be adopted by the decisions of the chief sanitary doctor of Russia Anna Popova. Golikova also noted that the authorized structures will monitor the effects of these measures, and if further adjustment of the timing is required, this will be carried out.

New threat

At a meeting of the coordinating council, Golikova named the number of cases of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus in Russia.

1682case omicron infection registered in Russia

Over 27 percent of Russians who contracted the omicron strain were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, she stressed. 3.2 percent of citizens were vaccinated once, 68.9 percent were not vaccinated, the Deputy Prime Minister noted. According to her, 4.6 percent of Russians were ill or were vaccinated, or at the same time were ill and were vaccinated.

The Omicron strain now dominates in Moscow, the Moscow region and St. Petersburg, the Deputy Prime Minister also explained. She noted that at the moment cases of infection with omicron have been registered in 42 Russian regions.

Features of the mutation

Virologist, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Pyotr Chumakov explained that the quarantine period for patients with COVID-19 was halved, from 14 to 7 days, due to the properties of the omicron strain of coronavirus.

“The omicron strain is more contagious and symptoms appear faster after infection, so there is no need to observe a long quarantine – more than a week, there is no infectious period. Therefore, it can be reduced,” he explained.

The decision to reduce the quarantine period for those infected with coronavirus was also supported by the State Duma. First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Fedot Tumusov noted that when infected with the Wuhan strain of coronavirus, the incubation period was 14 days. That is, from the moment when the virus entered the body, and before its manifestation, two weeks passed. “Now it’s two days. If you get infected today, you will be sick the day after tomorrow. Therefore, this is based on the situation that exists because of the omicron, ”the deputy explained.