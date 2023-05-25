US elections 2024, who is Ron DeSantis and how many chances he has of beating Donald Trump

The die is cast. Ron DeSantis formalized his candidacy in the Republican primary against Donald Trump ahead of the November 2024 US presidential election. The former president has already targeted the governor of Florida, identified as perhaps the only real opponent capable of worrying him. Trump has set in motion a funding machine to try to get rid of DeSantis as soon as possible and stay at the top of the polls in view of the primaries. But who is Trump’s main challenger and how many chances does he really have of succeeding?



DeSantis quickly emerged as a leading figure in American politics, admired for his unwavering commitment to conservative principles and effective government. Thanks to his dynamic leadership as governor of Florida, DeSantis has implemented policies that foster economic growth, protect individual freedoms and prioritize the welfare of its constituents. As he continues to shape Florida’s future, his dedication to limited government, fiscal responsibility and constitutional values ​​positions him as a leading voice within the conservative movement.

He has a distinguished academic record and holds a BA in history from Yale University, where he demonstrated intellectual rigor and critical thinking skills. He continued his education by attending Harvard Law School, where he honed his legal skills and developed a strong understanding of constitutional principles. After graduating from Harvard Law School, Ron DeSantis si is enlisted in the United States Navy and served as an officer of the Judge Advocate General (JAG). DeSantis was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service. After his military service, he continued to serve the country as federal prosecutor.

A perfect curriculum, which anticipated his launch into politics which took place inl 2012, when he successfully ran for the US House of Representatives, representing Florida’s 6th congressional district. During his tenure in Congress, DeSantis established himself as a staunch conservative. He has become a leading voice on issues such as fiscal responsibility and national security. As a member of the House Government Oversight and Reform Committee, he has always pushed for transparency and accountability.

DeSantis and political career with a commitment to private enterprise

In 2018, Ron DeSantis had a significant win in the Florida gubernatorial race. Since he took over, DeSantis focused on strengthening the state’s economy, prioritizing job creation and reducing unnecessary government regulations. His commitment to free market principles has attracted businesses and investments to the Sunshine State, leading to a robust economic expansion of a key state in the national balance, also in view of the presidential elections given that Florida is one of the classic swing states.

Additionally, Governor DeSantis has been a staunch supporter of education reforms, backing school choice and charter schools to empower parents and provide students with high-quality educational opportunities. DeSantis has gained national attention during the Covid-19 pandemic for his proactive responseand above all for having implemented measures to protect vulnerable populations and support companies affected by the pandemic.

Will it be enough to defeat Trump? Early indications say no. Morning Consult’s latest poll of 3,526 “potential Republican voters” gave Trump a 38% lead over the Florida governor. Conducted May 18-20, it found that the former president is the preferred choice of 58% of Republican voters, versus 20% for DeSantis. Former Vice President Mike Pence is third with 6 percent, while no other candidate garnered more than 5 percent of the vote.

US elections 2024, latest polls on the race between Trump and DeSantis

A poll by HarrisX, conducted on behalf of Harvard University’s Center for American Political Studies, also found a significant Trump lead. According to the survey, Trump is the preferred presidential candidate for 58% of Republican voters, against 16% for DeSantis. However, should Trump withdraw from the race, DeSantis would be the clear favorite, with 41%, to Pence’s 14%.

Trump immediately targeted him. The former president shared a series of articles attacking the Florida Republican on his website Truth Social. Among them, an article published by the conservative site The Gateway Pundit, which called Trump a “gift of Godand urged DeSantis to “retire for the sake of the GOP.”

Following the official announcement, Trump released a bizarre post which has sparked some confusion. “Rob, my red button is bigger, better, stronger and it works (TRUTH!), yours doesn’t! (according to my conversation with Kim Jung Un, from North Korea, soon to be my friend!)”, wrote Trump.

The challenge has begun. And DeSantis’ perfect resume may not be enough to change the helmsman of the Republican party.

Subscribe to the newsletter

