Tragedy in “Al fondo hay sitio”! July found Diego’s gun and accidentally shot Cristóbal. In episode 226 of the América TV series, the employee of the Maldini house was doing her work, when she suddenly came across the gun that her employer had hidden under the bed. Picking it up, she inadvertently pulled the trigger and the bullet went through one of the walls of the room until it reached the young Montalbán, who fell to the floor, smeared with blood.

Francesca and Hiro they heard the screams of July, who was extremely nervous. “I did not want to do it!”exclaimed the young girl, between sobs. But that was not all, because “Noni” ran out to ask Charo for help and, when they least expected it, they heard another shot. It turns out that The young Flores pulled the trigger again when the Japanese butler tried to help her and she ended up fainting on the floor.

