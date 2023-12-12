He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), for its acronym in English) is consulted by thousands of users who have immigration procedures in process or who want to start them. Therefore, it is important that they know that the electronic site system (CRIS) will have problems on certain dates.

This was reported by the agency itself on its website, where it specified: “USCIS will carry out maintenance work on the CRIS starting on Wednesday, December 13 at 11:50 pm and will end on Thursday, December 14 at 2 a.m. (Eastern Time).”

What Uscis services will be interrupted

Various immigration procedures can be carried out on the USCIS site. There, you can access forms and it is even possible to consult the requirements to request papers to reside in the United States.

In the case of this Wednesday and Thursday, it was detailed that tools that will present interruptions or technical difficulties online will be:

Status of my case Online consultation (e-requestin English) Online address change Processing times Doctor Locator office locator Submit online My My Uscis online account Service Request Management Tool (SRMT)

The USCIS has a series of tools for its users Photo: US Department of State

In the December 11 update, Uscis apologized to its users for “the difficulties” that this may cause.

The most useful tools of the USCIS

On the website, it details what they are the forms that people download the most for your use. There, they are distinguished:

I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status I-765, Application for Employment Authorization I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card (green card) N-400, Naturalization Application

Likewise, on the web you can access a series of toolssuch as checking case processing times, checking case status online, checking how to change address, and making a e-request in English.