HS Analysis | The support of basic Finns turned upwards after the government had closed the eastern border

The support of basic Finns, which fell in six consecutive measurements, turned to rise in the weeks of the border decisions, writes HS's politics editor Robert Sundman.

About a month ago, the Ministry of the Interior reported that since August, an extraordinary number of people with incomplete travel documents have arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland.

Prime Minister soon Petteri Orpo (kok) stated to reporters in parliament that the situation at the border is now similar to that in 2015–2016.

According to the government, it was not a normal asylum seeker, but a Russian attempt to influence Finland. The government decided to close some of the border crossings first, and finally on Wednesday, November 29, all of them.

The border decisions have dominated the public and the government's work list even recently HS's party support survey during the measurement period. The first calls were made on November 6 and the last on December 12.

The changes are small, but the support of the main government parties, i.e. the coalition and basic Finns, has picked up a bit during the measurement period. Sdp's popularity, on the other hand, has decreased slightly.

Basic Finns there is now special interest in support.

In several background discussions of the policy, the idea is emphasized that border decisions – and as strict as possible – are particularly important for the supporters of the second largest government party. Even so important that in the absence of them support would begin to waver and the government's internal situation would become a crisis.

Give support to this a survey on the border situation made at the end of November.

The survey was conducted before all crossings were closed. At that time, 62 percent of Finns considered the government to have succeeded well in handling the situation. Basic Finns were the most dissatisfied with the government after the left-wing allies and supporters of Liike Nyt.

75 percent of Finns, on the other hand, felt that the entire eastern border should be closed if the situation “continues as it is”. 96 percent of the supporters of Basic Finns thought so.

In the weeks of tough border decisions, the support of basic Finns, which fell in six consecutive measurements, turned upwards.

On Tuesday, the board decided to open Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossing points. The border restrictions are based on the Border Guard Act and must be evaluated regularly.

It remains to be seen what the effect of the government's recent decisions will be in the next measurement period.

To the same next year's budget has been discussed in parliament. The opposition parties have criticized the government's social security cuts both in the social and health committee and in the great hall.

However, this has not brought them a boost during the measurement period. The cuts have not been at the center of the political agenda. The support of the Greens, the Left Alliance, the center and the Sdp has remained very steady. Sdp and Kookomus have alternated with small differences at the top of the polls, and this time the prime minister's party held the top spot.

Likewise, the support curves of the Christian Democrats and Rkp, i.e. the support curves of the two smaller government parties, are very flat.

It is worth noting that the measurement made by Verian, or the former Kantar Public, for HS does not show the same wild drop for Rkp as Doing economic research for Yle in a recent support survey.

After the elections, the support movements have generally been calmer in HS's measurements than in Yle's ones.