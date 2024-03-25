Awarded to people who cannot return to their country due to exceptional conditions such as the development of a war or natural disasters, TPS provides certain benefits to foreign citizens who meet the eligibility criteria.

In the case of Myanmar, Mayorkas determined the extension of the status because the conditions by which the country was initially designated continue to be in force in the territory. In that sense, the democratically elected civilian government in the aforementioned country was overthrown in a military coup in February 2021, which generated a wave of extreme violence in the region, added to problems accessing food, medical care and stability. economical.

Uscis is the agency in charge of immigration procedures. Photo:iStock Share

In addition to the benefit extension, Mayorkas' office announced a new aid for F-1 nonimmigrant students who come from Burma, to be able to apply for employment authorization, work more hours while school is in session, and decrease their course load while maintaining F-1 status during the time designated by TPS.

According to current data, Nearly 2,300 people will be affected by this TPS extension, valid until November 25, 2025 if they continue to meet the eligibility requirements. Along those lines, around 7,300 citizens will be able to submit initial applications to obtain Temporary Protected Statusif they are eligible and if they established their residence in the United States before March 21, 2024, and have resided in the country since then.

Benefits granted by TPS in the United States

Between the different benefits provided by Temporary Protected Statuswhich does not lead to legal permanent resident status or confer any other immigration status, are the following:

Not being from the United States.

Possibility of obtaining an Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

Possibility of obtaining a travel authorization.

Likewise, Uscis points out that TPS does not prevent citizens who obtain the benefit from accessing other resources such as applying for Nonimmigrant status, filing an Application to Adjust Status based on an immigrant petition, or applying for any other immigration status.