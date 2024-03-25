Ahead of the release of The Rising Tide, the second of two expansions planned for Final Fantasy 16the team led by Naoki Yoshida has revealed that players who complete both this expansion and the previous one, Echoes of the Fallen, will also be able to face a additional side mission which will act as epilogue.

Director Hiroshi Takai added that this extra is a way for the developers to thank the players of Final Fantasy 16. At the moment it is not really clear what this extra will talk about, if it is an epilogue linked exclusively to the additional stories of the two expansions or if they will also add further elements to the main story. To find out we just have to wait until April 18or the release date of Rising Tide.