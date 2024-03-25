Ahead of the release of The Rising Tide, the second of two expansions planned for Final Fantasy 16the team led by Naoki Yoshida has revealed that players who complete both this expansion and the previous one, Echoes of the Fallen, will also be able to face a additional side mission which will act as epilogue.
Director Hiroshi Takai added that this extra is a way for the developers to thank the players of Final Fantasy 16. At the moment it is not really clear what this extra will talk about, if it is an epilogue linked exclusively to the additional stories of the two expansions or if they will also add further elements to the main story. To find out we just have to wait until April 18or the release date of Rising Tide.
The Rising Tide add a new story and content
For those who don't know, Rising Tide adds a new story that revolves around Leviathan and the mysterious and prosperous region of Mysidia. Among the new features we will also find a higher level cap, additional secondary missions and an extra mode in which we will face an underground world full of fierce enemies.
Previously, the developers of Square Enix also shared details on the role of the Eikon Leviathan in the game dynamics and on the new setting of Mysidia.
#Final #Fantasy #completing #DLCs #unlocks #epilogue #secondary #mission
Leave a Reply