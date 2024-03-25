Aircraft manufacturer Boeing announced this Monday (25) a major restructuring in its leadership department, which will be marked by the departure of CEO Dave Calhoun at the end of this year and the immediate retirement of Stan Deal, head of the commercial aircraft division.

The redesign comes amid an unprecedented safety crisis occurring with the company's products, marked by the incident in January involving a panel that detached from a Boeing 737 Max 9 during an Alaska Airlines flight.

The episode reignited concerns about the company's commitment to safety and quality.

Calhoun, who resigned from the position he had held since 2020, expressed in a letter to employees that serving Boeing in recent years was the “greatest privilege of his life.”

“The eyes of the world are on us”, said the CEO of the American company, adding that the manufacturer will emerge from this critical moment as “a better company”.

“We will remain firmly focused on completing the work we did together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything we do,” concluded Calhoun.

According to a statement issued by the company, Larry Kellner, until then chairman of Boeing's board of directors, also announced that he will not run again for the position at the next annual shareholders' meeting, passing the baton to Steve Mollenkopf, former CEO of the company. chipsets Qualcomm. Mollenkopf will assume the role of chairman of the board and will be responsible for choosing Boeing's next CEO.

Deal, who headed the area most affected by the recent problems, will be replaced by Stephanie Pope, who held the position of director of operations at the American manufacturer.

The series of recent problems faced by Boeing also included the sudden crash of a Latam plane in New Zealand and the mysterious death of a former company employee.

The incidents put passenger safety at risk, which led to a national mobilization in the USA for tougher inspections against the company and for a rigorous audit of its products to be carried out by the American Air Force.