When it comes to standards, things get serious because it’s a matter that affects us all, painful or not. Today we are here to talk to you about USB and more precisely USB 4 Version 2.0. If you are curious to know everything that awaits us in the future, here are the official specifications of the new version:

speed up to 80 Gbps thanks to a new PHY (physic layer) architecture based on PAM3 encoding, using both the existing 40 Gbps USB-C passive cables and the new 80 Gbps USB-C active cables

thanks to a new PHY (physic layer) architecture based on PAM3 encoding, using both the existing 40 Gbps USB-C passive cables and the new 80 Gbps USB-C active cables updates to date and display protocols to make the most of the new bandwidth:

to make the most of the new bandwidth: USB architecture upgrades allow for Enhanced SuperSpeed ​​USB data tunneling USB 3.2 that exceeds 20 Gbps

update to align with DisplayPort 2.1 and PCI Express Revision 4

backward compatibility with previous generations of USB, namely USB 4 version 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3

USB Promoter Group he also specified that all this aims to be published during the USB DevDays that will be held indicatively in November. In short, while many are wondering why not simply call this standard USB 5, instead of USB 4 Version 2.0, progress advances like never before!

