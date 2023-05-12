An American YouTuber deliberately crashed his plane by jumping off before the crash and now faces up to 20 years in prison. In the video, published by the man and viewed almost 3 million times, titled “I crashed my plane”, the YouTuber films himself flying over California in November 2021. Trevor Jacob seems to encounter a technical problem during the flight and ends up ejecting from the ‘plane – selfie pole in hand – to land, with parachute.

The plane crashes spectacularly in the Los Padres National Forest, all captured on plane cameras. Trevor Jacob then makes his way to the wreckage, where he disconsolately discovers that the water supply he was carrying is missing. Audiences see him trudging through bushes, over hills, and seemingly struggling his way back to civilization. He explains that he is thirsty and feels lost.

A few weeks later, federal agencies launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the crash. Trevor Jacob has been ordered to keep the wreckage of the plane. The YouTuber said he didn’t know where the plane crashed, but according to court documents, he and a friend excavated the wreckage from the forest by helicopter two weeks after the event. He then cut the plane into small pieces and threw them in the trash cans. Trevor Jacob later claimed that he wanted to obstruct the investigation by disposing of the wreckage and that he shot the video to earn money as part of a partnership with a company. He also admitted that he lied when he told investigators that the plane had a technical problem. The YouTuber finally pleaded guilty to destroying and concealing evidence to obstruct a federal investigation, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.