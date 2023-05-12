Arc System Worksto whom we owe the Guilty Gear series, among others, began its activities as a development studio on May 12, 1988. To celebrate its 35th birthday he then threw a celebratory sitefull of interesting content.

Arc System Works 35th Anniversary Official Site.

For example, in the historical section it is recalled how initially Arc System Works did not immediately work on its own titles. The first to go on sale was Exector for PlayStation in 1995, then in 1998 came the first Guilty Gearwhich sealed the fate of the developer, specialized in fighting games and meetings.

In reality, scrolling through the timeline we discover a decidedly more varied production, even if many titles have remained the preserve of the Japanese public only.

The site also contains some messages from the developers, including one from the CEO Minoru Kidookaas well as a fan survey and other goodies that we invite you to discover by visiting it.