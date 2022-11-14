Jay Leno, 72, a well-known face of US TV and former host of the Tonight Show, was hospitalized for burns caused by a fire. “I have severe burns from a ‘fuel’ fire. I’m fine, I need a couple of weeks to get back on my feet,” Leno told Variety. CNN reports that auto collector Leno was working on one of the vehicles he owns in the garage when the fire broke out. Leno was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. A spokesman for the facility confirmed to CNN that the patient is being treated for burns to his face and hands.