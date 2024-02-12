Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) appealed this Monday before the Supreme Court a decision by a lower court that determined that the former president did not enjoy presidential immunity and he was to be prosecuted for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, instigating the assault on the Capitol.

Trump had until today to challenge the decision of the District of Columbia appeals courtwho on February 6 argued that, upon leaving the White House, the former president became just another “citizen”, so he was no longer protected by the immunity he had in office.

The case is now in the hands of the Supreme Courtwhose decisions could determine whether the former president faces a trial in Washington before next November's elections.

EFE