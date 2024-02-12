You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Former President of the United States Donald Trump.
Former President of the United States Donald Trump.
A Columbia court said the former president should be prosecuted for the assault on the Capitol.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) appealed this Monday before the Supreme Court a decision by a lower court that determined that the former president did not enjoy presidential immunity and he was to be prosecuted for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, instigating the assault on the Capitol.
Trump had until today to challenge the decision of the District of Columbia appeals courtwho on February 6 argued that, upon leaving the White House, the former president became just another “citizen”, so he was no longer protected by the immunity he had in office.
The case is now in the hands of the Supreme Courtwhose decisions could determine whether the former president faces a trial in Washington before next November's elections.
EFE
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#USA #Trump #appeals #Supreme #Court #determine #presidential #immunity
Leave a Reply