Usa, the lover in the office of the CEO of NbcUniversal is expensive

Over USA have a lover at work it is severe prohibited. She even cost the place from CEO at the NbcUniversal the fling with a colleague a Jeff Shell And Not it’s a isolated case. A few years ago the same fate befell McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrookkilled with a millionaire cause for having had several escapades, consensualwith several employees. Now it’s Shell’s turn – we read on badtaste.it – an investigation game after a report of bad behavior disclosed an “inappropriate relationship” with a colleague who works at the same company as him. The announcement was made jointly by Shell and from Comcastparent company of NBCUniversal: the two parties agreed jointly that Shell will leave immediately the company.

“It’s mine last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” he wrote in a message to his staff. “I had a inappropriate relationship with a woman from the company, and I deeply regret it. I’m very sorry to have let my colleagues down at Comcast and NBCUniversal, they are the most talented people in this industry and the opportunity to work with them over the past 19 years has been a privilege.” It is not yet known who will go to substitutefor now his team will report to Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast.

