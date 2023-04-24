Day 16 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, has come to an end, so there is still a date to find out how the match will be defined. repechageas well as the four teams that will qualify directly for the league. Without a doubt, the last day will be entertaining because many things are still at stake.
Now, Rayados is the only one who will not be affected by anything no matter what happens on the last date, because nobody takes the top from him anymore and thanks to that, he will play all the duels back in the season. league as local in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium. However, it does not seem feasible that they will relax on Matchday 17 when they face the Pumas, who are in danger of being eliminated.
If the regular phase had ended this weekend, La Pandilla would have América, Chivas and Toluca as companions for the Fiesta Grande, the first two with 31 points and the last with 29, by not taking advantage of their home game against Bravos, that he will cling to a miracle to be able to reach the playoffs. However, none of the three can be trusted because the Tuzos lurk very closely.
Talking about how the repechage duels would have turned out today, Pachuca, fifth in the table and still with the possibility of entering the Fiesta Grande directly, would collide against Atlético San Luis, thirteenth in the table, but which would take the place of Querétaro , which despite being tenth in the competition, could not be in the next phase due to the regulation that prevents the last place in the percentage from seeking the title.
Likewise, sixth place León, also likely to be in the league avoiding the repechage, would receive the cougars for the playoffs, but just like the saint LouisUniversidad Nacional could lose its place against Puebla or Tijuana, which remain mathematically alive by being one and two points behind, respectively.
In another of the duels they would put Tigres, now without being able to qualify directly for the league and without the possibility of playing the playoffs as a visitor, against Santos Laguna, who could also be displaced and even be left out of the tournament, after not taking advantage of his home game this Sunday against Queretarowho beat him 0-2.
Finally, Cruz Azul would face Atlas in the Aztec stadium. La Máquina has already secured its presence in the playoffs, but it could be dropped to thirteenth place if it does not add units on the last date; in the case of the Rojinegros, they could also slide down to fourteenth place and risk saying goodbye to the tournament.
The teams eliminated are Rayos del Necaxa with 14 points and the Mazatlan, who was never able to leave the bottom after having collected only seven points. Also, as mentioned above, Juarez Braves clings to a true miracle, which needs him to defeat the America in it Olympic Benito Juarezwhile Tijuana has a similar outlook, so his duel against Puebla It will be vital for the aspirations of both, who need to win.
