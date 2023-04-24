⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2023 #DataGEB On top! Matchday 16 – Final Score@MazatlanFC 0 – 2 @Rayados 5th time that Monterrey closes a regular phase as the general leader in Mexican soccer; 3rd time reaching 37 points in a short tournament. pic.twitter.com/eSEVS76EPf – GSports (@GEBSports) April 22, 2023

If the regular phase had ended this weekend, La Pandilla would have América, Chivas and Toluca as companions for the Fiesta Grande, the first two with 31 points and the last with 29, by not taking advantage of their home game against Bravos, that he will cling to a miracle to be able to reach the playoffs. However, none of the three can be trusted because the Tuzos lurk very closely.

THE GENERAL TABLE The penultimate day of the Liga MX was played and this is what the general classification looks like. – America virtually qualified for the direct Liguilla.

– Chivas aims for sub-leadership.

– Pumas clings to repechage. COMPLETE TABLE: https://t.co/9OI2ALzxXI pic.twitter.com/Bfsp8taxN9 – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 24, 2023

Likewise, sixth place León, also likely to be in the league avoiding the repechage, would receive the cougars for the playoffs, but just like the saint LouisUniversidad Nacional could lose its place against Puebla or Tijuana, which remain mathematically alive by being one and two points behind, respectively.

🔥 WHAT MATCHES! 🔥https://t.co/ykG66DrJb5 After the end of Day 16, this is how the REPECHAJE of the Closing 2023 would be played… pic.twitter.com/38FWG75iFA — Bolavip Mexico (@BolavipMex) April 24, 2023

Finally, Cruz Azul would face Atlas in the Aztec stadium. La Máquina has already secured its presence in the playoffs, but it could be dropped to thirteenth place if it does not add units on the last date; in the case of the Rojinegros, they could also slide down to fourteenth place and risk saying goodbye to the tournament.