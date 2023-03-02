The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, proposes his management at the head of the “sunny state” as a model for the rest of the country in his new book, “The courage to be free”, which arrived this Tuesday at bookstores and it is considered a test of his presidential aspirations.

“The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” is on Monday at the number one on Amazon’s top 100 best-seller list.

For the new chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, Nikki Fried, elected on Saturday, the book alone confirms Republican DeSantis’ “real plan”: “An extreme agenda that puts the special interests of the wealthy and the MAGA (Make America Great Again) base ahead of workers.”

Fried stressed in a conference held Tuesday that even before he became governor of Florida, DeSantis was clear that his “mission” was to “attract right-wing extremists and align with (former President) Donald Trump.”

His “extreme ideology is outside of American ideals and principles,” he said.

Different media, such as CNN and The Washington Post, published this Tuesday information about the content of the second book written by DeSantis, which he was practically unknown in politics when he narrowly won the governorship of Florida in 2018 with the support of then-President Trump.

In his little more than 250 pages, DeSantis gives “one of lime and one of sand” to Trump, who has already announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, something that also the governor of Florida is expected to do soonwho was re-elected in 2022 with around 60% of the vote.

“If DeSantis takes his ‘Florida plan’ to the national stage, his results in Florida will tell you all you need to know about what will happen: Americans who work hard every day are the ones who will lose to DeSantis’s agenda,” he said. Fried.

According to CNN, which was given an advance copy of the book, DeSantis “largely avoids direct confrontation” with Trump, but he does question that his support was decisive for him to reach the governorship from Florida in 2018, as the former president says, who has harshly attacked his former “dolphin” since it began to sound “presidential.”

In addition to his biographical details, DeSantis, a lawyer, former congressman and veteran in Iraq, offers his “recipe” for America’s “rebirth” in the book.

“The Florida Plan is a simple formula: be willing to lead, have the courage of your convictions, deliver with your constituents and reap the political rewards.

This is a blueprint for America’s rebirth,” he wrote. But Fried reiterated at the conference that DeSantis is pushing a far-right agenda that Floridians “are suffering for it.”

In this context, the Democrat criticized that last year the governor signed a ban on abortion without exceptions for rape or incest.

Or that even at a time when Florida is “facing one of the highest rates of uninsurance” and high disbursements for health care, DeSantis “refuses to expand the state’s Medicaid program”

EFE