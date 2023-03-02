Solitary escape and victory never in question: Nans Peters dominates the 60th Laigueglia Trophy. The Frenchman from Ag2R places the decisive lunge in the second of the 4 laps on the final circuit, in the descent of Colla Micheri, made even more insidious by the pouring rain. Peters extends the lead beyond the minute, resists the last comeback attempt of his pursuers, dragged along by Covi and wins alone, with his arms raised.

The sprint of the pursuers is won by his teammate, Vendrame, third, as in 2022, by Covi (penalized by a fall on the first descent of Colla Micheri). Even Rota, one of the most active, confirms last year’s placement and finishes fourth. For Peters, who boasts a stage win at the 2019 Giro d’Italia and one at the 2020 Tour de France, this is the fourth success of his career.