Thriller, drama, comedy and fantasy come together in this week’s series premieres. Some releases headed by ‘The body on fire’ -there are three Spanish premieres- and in which it is worth noting the return of titles such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Miracle Workers’ or the ‘spin-off’ of ‘The Walking Dead’ , surnamed ‘Daryl Dixon’.

Martita! (Atresplayer, September 7)



The comedian Martita de Graná stars in this new fiction that plays with stereotypes and prejudices and tells how the comedian is acclaimed throughout Spain, except in Barcelona, ​​where it seems that her humor does not quite fit. In this way, Martita will have to face the posturing of young Catalans. A comedy that confronts the everyday and the costumbrismo with the hipster. Maru Candel, José Corbacho, Roger Batalla, Marta Aguilar and Mariola Fuentes complete the cast.

‘The body on fire’ (Netflix, September 8)



The new Netflix fiction is based on a crime that took place in 2017, when a man appeared burned inside a car in the Foix reservoir, in Barcelona. The murder investigation brought to light a network of toxic relationships and scandals between various police officers in Barcelona. Úrsula Corberó and Quim Gutiérrez play Rosa and Albert, two police officers who are the partner of the officer found dead in the vehicle and her ex-boyfriend.

‘The artists: first strokes’ (Prime Video, September 8)



The writer María Dueñas, author of ‘El tiempo entre costuras’, tells the story of Cata (Ximena Romo), a young Mexican art expert who ends up working in a mediocre restaurant in Madrid, and Yago in her first work for television. (Maxi Iglesias), a young Spanish antiques dealer, who is forced by bad luck to close his business and look for new opportunities. Together they will form a seductive couple in search of buyers of works of art… fake.

‘The Changeling’ (Apple TV+, September 8)



LaKeith Stanfield stars in this series based on Victor LaValle’s bestselling novel of the same name. It is a grown-up fairy tale, horror story, and parenting fable set in New York. Created by Kelly Marcel, the fiction is directed by Melina Matsoukas and has eight episodes. Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson and Malcolm Barrett complete the cast.

‘Between lands’ (Atresplayer, September 10)



Megan Montaner and Unax Ugalde star in this emotional drama set in rural Spain in the sixties that tells the story of María (Montaner), a humble young Andalusian woman who is forced to marry Manuel (Ugalde), a La Mancha landowner in exchange for This ensures the economic well-being of your family. However, upon arriving in La Mancha, nothing is as she thought: her presence does not seem to please the locals and, furthermore, she will have to face silent enemies and a tormented husband who turns out not to be the person she expected.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ (AMC+, September 11)



Starring Norman Reedus, who once again gets into the shoes of Daryl Dixon, one of the franchise’s most beloved characters, the ‘spin-off’ begins when the character appears on the French coast after a shipwreck and tries to understand how and why what ended there Daryl will try to find his way home, however a series of events end up endangering a child and Daryl agrees to accompany him to a safe place in exchange for help to return to America.

‘Miracle Workers’ (Warner TV, September 11)



Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi return with the fourth installment of ‘Miracle Workers: The End of Time’. The comic anthology that changes the era in each season. This time they travel to a post-apocalyptic dystopia in the purest Mad Max style. Radcliffe plays a badlands warrior, accustomed to wandering a post-apocalyptic world, now facing his worst nightmare: starting a normal life in the suburbs under the tutelage of a wealthy junk dealer (Steve Buscemi). .

‘The Morning Show’ (Apple TV+, September 13)



The fiction produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon returns. After the disappointing previous installment, in this third season the channel faces an uncertain future and loyalties will be put to the test when a technology magnate takes an interest in the UBA. Unexpected alliances will be formed, private lives will become throwing weapons, and everyone will be forced to defy their principles.