It is not news that the planet is not dealing well with our footprint. Almost cyclically, we suffer from the consequences of this treatment and pollution affects us even if indirectly. In fact, a new study has revealed that in 2019 alone, pollution killed nine million people.

The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health found through a study that one in six people died in 2019 as a result of air, chemical and water pollution. This is the average recorded in the world and has remained unchanged since 2015.

This number of deaths associated with pollution exceeds global annual rates associated with war, malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, drugs and alcohol. Therefore, the study by the Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health identified this phenomenon as the biggest environmental risk factor for disease and premature death. This is because it is responsible for 16% of all deaths worldwide.

Pollution is still the greatest existential threat to human and planetary health and compromises the sustainability of modern societies, revealed Professor Philip Landrigan, co-author of the study.

The commission’s last analysis was in 2015. Since then, the number of deaths resulting from poverty-associated pollution, such as dirty water or contaminated domestic air, has declined. However, this decrease was offset by an increase in the number of deaths associated with outdoor air pollution and toxic chemicals, often associated with industrial contamination.

In fact, as the commission found, deaths caused by air pollution and chemical pollution have increased by 66% in the last two decades. This phenomenon is the result of uncontrolled urbanization, excessive population growth and dependence on fossil fuels.

“The health impacts of pollution remain enormous and low- and middle-income countries bear the brunt of this burden. Despite its enormous health, social and economic impacts, its prevention is largely neglected on the international development agenda,” said Richard Fuller, lead author of the study.

After all, despite the effects of pollution on mortality rates being proven, the changes have not been many, so the problem is exacerbated.

Pollution: A study that questions the air we breathe and have as pure

The team’s study concluded that air pollution continues to be responsible for the highest number of deaths, with 6.67 million, worldwide. In turn, lead contributed to 900,000 premature deaths, and toxic accidents to 870,000 deaths.

Reinforcing what Richard Fuller mentioned, 90% of these deaths were recorded in low- and middle-income countries.

The study authors make eight recommendations, taking into account the conclusions found. In addition to suggesting an intergovernmental panel on pollution and greater funding dedicated to its control, they called on philanthropists for donations, as well as for better monitoring of the phenomenon and data collection.

In the opinion of Rachael Kupta, co-author of the study, pollution “is a planetary threat” and it is important to define global measures to address the effects of all major modern pollutants.