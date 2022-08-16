At least 6 people were injured in a shooting near Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, in Tennessee. The police intervened shortly after midnight when two patrols found the six victims “all apparently struck by suspects in a black SUV”. Of the six wounded, 4 appear to be in very serious condition.

Among the injured there are also 2 childrenreports the local press specifying that the conditions of one of the children, whose age is not specified, are defined as non-critical.

Three of the injured people are under arrest because they were found in a stolen car, the police still report specifying that no hospital employee was involved in the shooting.