In October of last year, DidYouKnowGaming?, a famous YouTube channel focused on the investigation of canceled Nintendo games, shared a video where they talked about Heroes of Hyrule, a strategy title that was being developed by Retro Studios. However, in early December, this work was removed, with most of the public pointing to the Big N as the culprits. Now, it has been revealed that the video has returned to the platform.

Through his official Twitter account, DidYouKnowGaming? revealed that the video of Heroes of Hyrule He has returned to his YouTube channel. With this, the copyright notice that caused this work to be removed in the first place was confirmed to have been issued by Nintendo.

At the time, DidYouKnowGaming? accused Nintendo of censoring journalism and undermining efforts to preserve historical records. Until now, the Big N has not issued a lawsuit, although this remains an option. However, the company would have to come to a proper judgment to get the video removed again, rather than using YouTube’s automatic copyright protection policies.

Currently, the video of Heroes of Hyrule It has more than 280 thousand reproductions and, considering the attention that has been given to this project, it will be almost impossible for Nintendo to hide this information. On related topics, these are Big N’s plans after the release of Tears of the Kingdom. Similarly, the Zelda special edition OLED Switch is filtered.

Editor’s Note:

DidYouKnowGaming? He has improved substantially over the past few years, and it’s good to see his hard work recognized in this way. I just hope this is the last time something like this happens.

Via: DidYouKnowGaming?