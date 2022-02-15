In New York, 1,400 police officers, firefighters and public employees have been fired. They had refused to be vaccinated.

In addition to the mask requirement in New York, there is now also a vaccination requirement in the public sector. (archive image) Image: AFP

Dhe New York Mayor Eric Adams, who has been in office for six weeks, is cracking down on people who refuse to vaccinate. The Democrat has now fired more than 1,400 firefighters, police officers, teachers and public servants who did not get the coronavirus vaccine by last weekend as required.

Most of those laid off had already been released in the past few months. Almost two out of three of those who refuse to vaccinate are teachers or employed in schools, the mayor’s office said.

The teachers’ union United Federation of Teachers failed last week with a lawsuit against the city of New York. The Supreme Court also rejected an appeal by a group of Education Department employees.

New York is one of the American cities with widespread vaccination requirements. In addition to public sector employees, the city also requires employees of private companies to be vaccinated against Corona.