Wednesday, February 16, 2022
United States President Biden: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still possible – HS shows the press conference live right now

February 15, 2022
February 15, 2022
in World
Biden will hold a press conference late Tuesday night Finnish time.

The United States president Joe Biden speaks at a news conference on Tuesday about the crisis in Ukraine. HS will show Biden’s speech live from about 10:30 p.m.

According to Reuters, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki Biden said in advance that Biden intends to tell the United States and the world in general about the current situation and its significance, as well as what action the United States is prepared to take. The United States is still ready to resolve the crisis through diplomatic means.

Briefing was able to start at the scheduled time of 10.30pm. First of all, Biden noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still possible.

Recommended

