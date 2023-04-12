USA: more than 2,000 people evacuated in Indiana due to factory fire

The US authorities have ordered the evacuation of more than 2,000 people as a consequence of toxic smoke from a fire which began on the afternoon of Tuesday April 11, in a recycling plant in the city of richmondin the US state of Indiana.

Indiana Fire Chief Steve Jones explained that plastics have been burned which were among the plant items, so the “thick black” column is “definitely toxic.”

“There are a lot of different chemicals that plastics emit when on fire, It’s worrisome and we want to make sure we give people notice of an evacuation,” Jones said, before adding that he expects the fire to last for several days.

At the moment, the cause of the fire is unknown, which started in a semi which was behind one of the buildings, then spread around the trailer and has reached the building. The firefighters have had problems accessing facilities by the piles of plastics that accumulated on the access roads.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management were on site “assessing any potential hazards resulting from the fire,” Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said.

GDA The Nation