Wednesday, April 12, 2023
USA: more than 2,000 people evacuated in Indiana due to factory fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in World
USA: more than 2,000 people evacuated in Indiana due to factory fire


close

indiana fire

The fire broke out on the afternoon of April 11.

Photo:

Kevin Shook/Global Media Enterprise

The fire broke out on the afternoon of April 11.

The cause of the fire in Richmond has not yet been defined.

The US authorities have ordered the evacuation of more than 2,000 people as a consequence of toxic smoke from a fire which began on the afternoon of Tuesday April 11, in a recycling plant in the city of richmondin the US state of Indiana.

Indiana Fire Chief Steve Jones explained that plastics have been burned which were among the plant items, so the “thick black” column is “definitely toxic.”

“There are a lot of different chemicals that plastics emit when on fire, It’s worrisome and we want to make sure we give people notice of an evacuation,” Jones said, before adding that he expects the fire to last for several days.

At the moment, the cause of the fire is unknown, which started in a semi which was behind one of the buildings, then spread around the trailer and has reached the building. The firefighters have had problems accessing facilities by the piles of plastics that accumulated on the access roads.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management were on site “assessing any potential hazards resulting from the fire,” Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said.

