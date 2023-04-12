USA: more than 2,000 people evacuated in Indiana due to factory fire

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The fire broke out on the afternoon of April 11.
Kevin Shook/Global Media Enterprise
The fire broke out on the afternoon of April 11.
The cause of the fire in Richmond has not yet been defined.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The US authorities have ordered the evacuation of more than 2,000 people as a consequence of toxic smoke from a fire which began on the afternoon of Tuesday April 11, in a recycling plant in the city of richmondin the US state of Indiana.
Indiana Fire Chief Steve Jones explained that plastics have been burned which were among the plant items, so the “thick black” column is “definitely toxic.”
(It may interest you: The inflation rate in the United States drops one point, it is now 5%).
“There are a lot of different chemicals that plastics emit when on fire, It’s worrisome and we want to make sure we give people notice of an evacuation,” Jones said, before adding that he expects the fire to last for several days.
(It may interest you: USA: Biden raises restrictions on the use of water in seven states due to drought).
At the moment, the cause of the fire is unknown, which started in a semi which was behind one of the buildings, then spread around the trailer and has reached the building. The firefighters have had problems accessing facilities by the piles of plastics that accumulated on the access roads.
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management were on site “assessing any potential hazards resulting from the fire,” Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said.
More news
US alerts illegal migrants leaving Colombia: ‘They will be returned’
4 revelations from the leak of secret Pentagon documents
Mifepristone: Is the abortion pill that is causing controversy in the US safe?
GDA The Nation
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#USA #people #evacuated #Indiana #due #factory #fire
Leave a Reply