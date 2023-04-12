Milan Comics & Games this will come back too 2023 with a new edition of the reference fair for comics, gaming and cosplay enthusiasts, to be held at Malpensa Fiere on 13 and 14 May. Among the guests of honor also Christine D’Avena, in concert on May 13th. Below you will find the press release with all the details.

At Malpensa Fiere the great Lombard comic convention now in its fifteenth edition

Milano Comics&Games where everything is pop culture!

On 13 and 14 May Milano Comics&Games returns, an event by fierodelcommetto.it at Malpensa Fiere. The Lombard comic convention, a point of reference for nerds, gamers and cosplayers, confirms three pavilions of comics, games, fantasy, sci-fi and pop culture. Guest of honour, Saturday 13 May, Cristina d’Avena.

Busto Arsizio, 12 April 2023 – Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May 2023 spotlight on fifteenth edition of Milano Comics and Gamesthe comic conventions of Malpensa Fiere, an important milestone that attracts thousands of enthusiasts of all ages to Busto Arsizio pop culture and nerd stuff, ready to live exciting experiences between tournaments, rallies, exhibitions, shows and meetings with communities with which to share passions and fun.

Milano Comics&Games will occupy the three pavilions of the fairgroundsas well as large areas open air, total 33,000 square meters of stands and thematic areas for nerds, geeks, collectors, gamers and the curious.

The manifest of May 2023 is dedicated to Eva Kantthe mysterious and elegant companion in life and crime of Diabolik, and is signed by Giulia Francesca Massaglia & Stefania Caretta who will attend the event together with the Diabolik Club, on the occasion of Eva Kant’s 60th anniversary, in collaboration and under license from Diabolik © Astorina Srl

Guest of honor of the event is Cristina D’Avena the queen of cartoon theme songs, who will take the stage of Milano Comics&Games with an exciting liveSaturday 13 May at 7pm.

Others announced important guests from the world of entertainment alongside creators and streamers who will alternate between stage and meet&greet throughout the Milano Comics&Games weekend.

THEMATIC AREAS

Comics Area and Market Exhibition. The section dedicated to comics will present vintage and contemporary titles and characters, thanks to the participation of the most important Italian comics shops and publishing houses, flanked by the Artist Alley and the Self Area, the Indie heart of Fiere del Comics, where small publishers and the creativity of self-productions. Poste Italiane’s temporary philatelic service will participate with special postal cancellations and the sale of its products with previews, rarities and exclusive materials. Among the many stands, visitors will find, alongside books and comics, models, action figures, board games, miniatures, card games, collector’s gadgets, clothing, accessories and new products.

Digital & Gaming Experience. For NEXT GEN lovers, many PC and console stations where you can play for free with the latest news, current titles and challenge each other in eSports thanks to Game Over Computer and on-stage animation with Gamers Arena, while for those nostalgic for the original arcade cabinet retrogames of Rimini Arcade Bros to relive the excitement of arcades with the most famous titles of the 80s and 90s. There will be large areas trading card game: as the One Piece National TournamentDigimon and Dragon Ball Super, thanks to Game Trade Distribuzione and many other titles for followers of historical and fantasy genres.

Creator area. In collaboration with Grow Up, Creator Service Provider and influencer marketing agency, it will be created a Creators Area for the creation of digital content and the aggregation of the talents who will participate at the fair. Between panels, signing copies, interviews and videos, the faces of the fair will tell the most iconic moments of Milano Comics&Games.

bricking! An event dedicated to LEGO® bricks returns to Milano Comics&Games. Promoted by BrianzaLUG, bricking! will gather many groups of enthusiasts from Lombardy and other regions, with dioramas and original creations, inspired by the fantastic comics, fantasy, cinema, some “premium” sets and many other surprises based on the famous bricks Danes who, from generation to generation, fascinate young and old.

Cosplay & Co. In Milan Comics & Games already confirmed the presence of Multiverse CosplayOf Ghostbusters ItalyOf Upside Down Italy the first theme group Stranger Things Italian, of cars Itasha Italyso famous in Japan, decorated with graphics inspired by Manga, Anime, and Video Games ei matchharcore in the ring of TC extension Total Combat Wrestling spectacular and sportingly incorrect.

Inevitable i meet & greet with the most talented Cosplayersincluding Elena Tsygourova, Joey, Miss Flamingo, Shino Zaki, Fery Lullaby, Giulia Vince, Runa Requiem, Mark Wesker, Kaggi and the highly anticipated cosplay contest on Sunday which sees Cosplay Norlem Fashion School main sponsor of the contest with rich prizes and the SOS Cosplay service for small repairs and finishing touches before the performance.

Professional photographic sets by Aifa Cosplay and with photographers Stefano Zanola and Gurren Ledit.

And naturally the K-pop area where you meet the fan community e sasaeng of Korean idolscoordinated by KST – Kpop Show Time, with performances, guests and a market where you can find records and original merchandise.

THE GUESTS

Guest of honor at Milano Comics&Games is Cristina D’Avena! The queen of cartoon theme songs will be on stage on Saturday 13 May at 7 pm with an exciting live showbut the parterre includes many other artists from the world of cinema, music and streaming.

Saturday 13 it will be the turn of the voice actors Simone Lupinacci, Federico Viola and Elisa Giorgio accompanied on stage by Victor Lazlo and Svet with musical accompaniment by Edoardo Brugnoli, the pianist of Anime.

Sunday 14th May in Milan Comics & Games arrive Carlo Valli, Robin Williams voice actor Kurt Russell Christopher Lloyd, Dennis Hopper, Rex in Toy Story e voice of the serial killer ghost face of the saga Scream and the voice actress Giulia Maniglio; Sabaku no Maikuborn Michele Poggi, the Youtuber who created a unique language to tell the lore of video games and experience them as an art form; The Arcade Boyz, in a talk between Rap records, social problems and daily life Fada & Barlow, aim to entertain and reflect through satire. Grand finale with Elisa Rosselli the official singer of the Winx theme songs in a live with the initials and songs of the cartoon about the famous fairies which was broadcast for the first time in Italy in 2004.

Milano Comics&Games is a free zone, Where stepping out of your day-to-day role is not only accepted, but highly recommended, to immerse yourself in an imaginative and carefree world open to all.

Daily entrance ticket for 10 euros and nominal subscription for two days for 18 euros by purchasing online with DIY Tickets.

Free car parking and free shuttle bus from the North Station and the Busto Arsizio railway station to the fair.

Children up to 6 years free admission.

