The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced that on Thursday he will deliver a speech on the situation on the border with Mexico, and will address the issue of migration, one of the greatest challenges of his government. “I’m giving a speech tomorrow about border security,” he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

Likewise, he also stated that he “intends” to visit the border with Mexico for the first time since he was in the White House, which is going through a severe immigration crisis due to the arrival of thousands of people seeking asylum in the United States.

The immigration situation on both sides of the US-Mexico border has become uncontrollable. The sudden arrival of thousands of migrants trying to cross the border, or waiting on the Mexican side, has made cities overcrowded due to the huge presence of people seeking asylum.

Faced with this problem, the President of the United States, Joe Biden will give a speech for the first time referring to this problem since the border crisis began.

Likewise, local media that cited government sources affirmed that Biden could make a stop at the border during his trip next week to Mexico City, where he will meet with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“That is my intention. We are working on it,” replied the US leader during a trip to Kentucky when asked by the press about whether he plans a visit to the southern border.

States governed by Republicans denounce being totally abandoned by the federal government in the face of the immigration crisis, while the White House has asked the Republican Party to approve a reform in Congress to restore the current “broken” immigration system.

Biden has never visited the border with Mexico

Despite criticism from the Republican opposition, Biden has avoided traveling to the border during his first two years in office claiming that he did not want to lend himself to a political circus.

His predecessor, Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021), visited the border with Mexico on at least five occasions to supervise the construction of the border wall, one of the emblems of his government.

The current Democratic Administration faces a unprecedented arrival of migrants at the border with Mexico by the economic, health and political crises of the continent.

Asylum seekers line up to be processed by US Customs and Border Patrol agents.

On December 27, the Supreme Court of the United States, with a conservative majority, ordered the Government to precautionary maintenance of Title 42, a Trump policy allowing express expulsions of migrants under the pretext of the covid-19 pandemic.

Biden was in charge of designing the policy towards Central America, which has a lot to do with migration, when he served as vice president with Barack Obama (2009-2017); but, upon arriving at the White House in January 2021, he delegated that task to the vice president, Kamala Harris, who has adopted a very low profile.

Santiago Andrés Venera Salazar*

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE

